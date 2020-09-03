CARLINVILLE — Lucille Harding, 81 of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 1, 2020, at Heritage Health Care, Carlinville.

Lucille was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Palmyra, Illinois, a daughter of Lee and Mabel (Pratt) Quarton.

Lucille graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1956.

She married William "Bill" A. Harding and would have been married 63 years on Sept. 7, 2020.

Lucille started her employment after highschool with the old ASCS office. She then worked for Schien Body and Equipment in Carlinville, and finished her out of the home career with the Youth Service Bureau of Macoupin Co. as an administrative Assistant.

But her true calling was caring for her children and grandchildren.

She loved spending time with them, doting on them, and bragging about them any chance she got.

Lucille worked alongside Bill on the Harding Brothers Farm, whether it be caring for the animals or hauling grain to the local elevator.

After retirement from the farm Bill and Lucille started their candle business, Country Candles and Crafts. Where they not only made and sold candles out of their home, but enjoyed traveling to craft shows, and never knowing a stranger.

As hobby turned into a passion, they made and sold candles for many years before selling the business.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, John T. and Hazel Harding; brother, Donald (Carolyn) Quarton; sisters, Olyta (Duke) Hazelwood and Laverl (Dale) Hillyard; brothers-in-law, Jim Harding, Thomas Pinick, and Donald Leach; and great-grandson, Christopher William Kelley

There will be a drive by visitation on Friday, Sept. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Charity Baptist Church, rural Carlinville.

Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 5, at Charity Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Charity Cemetery, Carlinville.

Visitors wishing to listen to the funeral service may tune into the church's radio band at 87.9 FM or on Charity Baptist Church's Facebook page.

Lucille is survived by her husband, Bill Harding of Carlinville; daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Canavan of Carlinville; son, Gary (Jaylena) Harding of Carlinville; daughter, Anne (Nate) Langham of Greenville, Illinois; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Ida Mae Leach of Carlinville; sister, Geneva (Jim) Frankford of Hettick, Illinois; brother, Robert (Valerie) Quarton of Palmyra, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Charity Baptist Church Building fund.

Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.