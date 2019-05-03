LUCILLE KELLY

SPRINGFIELD — Lucille Kelly, age 98, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

She was born March 20, 1921, in Sesser, Illinois, the daughter of John and Josephine (Ferrino) Riva. She married Samuel D. Kelly, he preceded her in death in 1945. She later married Roland Kelly on June 19, 1948 in Wood River, Illinois and he preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2010.

Lucille retired from Continental Coiffures Beauty Shop in Wood River after many years of service. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Lucille loved to travel and her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by daughter and her husband, Patricia (Stephen) Wright of Springfield; two grandchildren, Stephen Wright and Patrick (Luke) Stout; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jacob, and Nathan Wright; two great-great grandchildren, Hope and Keyerah Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Roland; she is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Eugene Riva.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 6 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Reverend Andre Dobson will officiate.

Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or the .

