BETHALTO — Lucille "Lucy" B. Mann, age 78, passed away Saturday morning, March 21, 2020.

She was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania, the daughter of Samuel I. Wheeler and Orrel M. (Haskins) Wheeler.

She married L.H. "Dick" Mann on Sept. 26, 1964 in Greenville, Illinois. Dick preceded her in death by three days. They were married 56 years.

She attended Eastern Pilgrim College and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in 1962. She continued her education at Greenville College in 1963 and 1964 and returned to college in 1977 attending Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville night school while working at Olin Corp in East Alton, Illinois. She graduated SIUE in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Lucy worked at Olin Corporation for 33 years and retired in 2001. One of her greatest joys was helping many people find good paying jobs to support their families.

Lucy was an active member of First Baptist Church of Bethalto, Illinois. She served her church body in many ways and often spoke fondly of leading a generation of Junior High students and teaching them the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved southern gospel music, RV travel, her family, and her friends. She became a "winter Texan" in 2002 until 2012.

Lucy is survived by two sons and their wives, Rick and Donna Mann of Moro, Illinois, and Stephen and Lisa Mann of South Barrington, Illinois; five precious grandchildren, Susanna, Samantha, Alyssa, Spencer, and Skylar; and many cherished relatives and friends. Also three brothers and their wives; Dave and Chris Wheeler, Forrest and Karen Wheeler, and Mark and Nancy Wheeler.

Services will be private due to current community health concerns.

Burial will take place at Short Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund.

