BRIGHTON — Lucille Spencer, age 95, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at 9:45 p.m. at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy in Alton, Illinois.

Lucille was born Nov. 1, 1924 in Staunton, Illinois, to the late Arthur C. Bozue and Rose(Mombrum) Bozue. She married Myron Leo Spencer on Jan. 16, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri, and he passed away on July 12, 1985.

She had been a Cook/Waitress at the Boxboard Cafeteria in Alton, for many years.

Private graveside services will beThursday, April 16, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton, Illinois.

Interment follows at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include one daughter, Sharon Hilts of Florissant, Missouri; one son, Myron Spencer of Worden, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Hector Bozue and Arthur Bozue; and one sister, Rose Muentnich.

There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to either Adopt-A-Pet of Benld, Illinois or to the .

Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements.

