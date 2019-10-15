WOOD RIVER — Luella M. Scalise, 94, passed away 3:08 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital, Illinois.

Born April 23,1925 in Chesterfield, Illinois, she was the daughter of Thomas and Lula (Houseman) Rodgers.

On Jan. 20, 1946 in Wood River, Illinois, she married Sam Scalise. He died December 11, 2010.

When she wasn't working in her home, Luella would be outdoors with her flowers and bushes…it was her therapy.

She is survived by daughters, Nancy (Dr. David) Ayres, Mary Scalise all of Wood River, Illinois, Carol (Mike) Postlewait of Bethalto; grandchildren, Alyssa and Katie Postlewait, Jason and Jennifer Heine; four great-grandchildren; brothers Charles (Jackie) Rodgers of Shelbyville and Bill Rodgers of Carlinvile, Illinois.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, brother Howard Rodgers, half-brother and their spouses Morris and Rachel Rodgers and Donald and Vitt Wilson, and sister-in-law Linda Rodgers.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River, Illinois. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Parish or the St. Vincent dePaul Society.