1/
Lura Brangenberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PEARL — Lura J. Brangenberg, 90, passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 28, 1930 in Rockport, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Okla (Lotenheizer) Mooney.

Lura married Ralph Brangenberg on Jan. 8, 1955 in Pittsfield and he preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2005.

She loved to spend time with her family and was a member of the Church of Christ in Pearl.

Lura is survived by four children, Dennis (Jane) Brangenberg of Pearl, Cindy (Bill) Klunk of Brighton, Gary (Melba) Brangenberg of Kampsville, and Connie (Terry) Roundcount of Brighton; seven grandchildren, Julie Bilbruck, Scott Brangenberg, Kayla Brangenberg, Chad (Tess) Klunk, Garrett (Julia) Klunk, Kelly Brangenberg and Megan (Scott) Hagen; 13 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by seven siblings, her twin sister, Laura Jean Mooney, Alice Vandergriff, Ellen Mooney, Bill Mooney, Jim Mooney, Beuford Mooney, and Jiggs Mooney.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Due to Covid regulations there will be a 50-person capacity at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.

Memorials may be made to Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GRESS, KALLAL & SCHAAF FUNERAL HOME- HARDIN
207 S County Rd
Hardin, IL 62047
(618) 576-2718
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved