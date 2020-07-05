Lura Brangenberg

PEARL — Lura J. Brangenberg, 90, passed away at 11:34 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on May 28, 1930 in Rockport, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Okla (Lotenheizer) Mooney.

Lura married Ralph Brangenberg on Jan. 8, 1955 in Pittsfield and he preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2005.

She loved to spend time with her family and was a member of the Church of Christ in Pearl.

Lura is survived by four children, Dennis (Jane) Brangenberg of Pearl, Cindy (Bill) Klunk of Brighton, Gary (Melba) Brangenberg of Kampsville, and Connie (Terry) Roundcount of Brighton; seven grandchildren, Julie Bilbruck, Scott Brangenberg, Kayla Brangenberg, Chad (Tess) Klunk, Garrett (Julia) Klunk, Kelly Brangenberg and Megan (Scott) Hagen; 13 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by seven siblings, her twin sister, Laura Jean Mooney, Alice Vandergriff, Ellen Mooney, Bill Mooney, Jim Mooney, Beuford Mooney, and Jiggs Mooney.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Due to Covid regulations there will be a 50-person capacity at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville.

Memorials may be made to Summit Grove Cemetery in Kampsville

