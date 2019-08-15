BETHALTO — Lydia Frances (Kiphart) West, 96, of Bethalto, Illinois, formerly of Caseyville, Illinois, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1923 in East St. Louis, Illinois. She married John E. West on July 22, 1945 in East St. Louis. They were married for 57 years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2002.

Lydia was a homemaker. She loved to sew and paint. She was a member of Meadow Heights Baptist Church in Collinsville, Illinois for over 40 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and prayer warrior. John and Lydia were respected leaders in their church. Over the years, John and Lydia welcomed many family members into their home who needed assistance or a place to stay.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lydia Kiphart; two brothers, Norman and Earl; and six sisters, Helen, Arlie, Mae, Mildred, Ruth and Leona.

Surviving are three sons, Charles and Kay West, Michael and Sandy West, and John and Robin West; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren: Kristin West; Kimberly and Matt Lehnen and children, Mary and Zack; Matt and Kathi West and children, Haedyn, Marcus, Cody, Jack and Quinn; Josh and Lindsay West and children, Sophia, Frances and Emily; Andrew and Rachel West and children, Ella, Asher and Ephraim; Kate West and Chelsea Strang; April West-Vaughan and children Olivia, Evan and Owen; Eric and Amber West and children Ryan & Carson; Ian West; and Alec West; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church, Collinsville, Illinois.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Meadow Heights Southern Baptist Church with her three sons, Pastor Charles West, Michael West and John West, and her grandson, Pastor Andrew West, officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.