FLORISSANT — Lyle Foster Lasater, 84, formerly of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Sophia Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Survived by sons, Jeff (Wendy) Baesler, and Greg Lasater; daughters, Stephanie (Tom) Braun, and Monica (Rick) Stow; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Cindy Kruse.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Marks Mortuary in charge of arrangements.