LYLE MALONE

HARDIN — Lyle Gene Malone, age 57, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Kampsville, Illinois.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1961 in Lincoln, Nebraska the son of Sara (Sterns) Heffington and the late Larry Malone.

Lyle served his country in the United States Navy from Jan. 1991 until Jan. 2011. He worked as a deckhand for the Illinois Department of transportation in Kampsville. Lyle was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Hardin and the Eldred American Legion. He enjoyed his motorcycle and his convertible and spending time with family.

He is survived by his parents, Sara (Sterns) Heffington and his step-father Melvin Heffington; two sisters, Cindy Malone and Gail (Mark Fleigle) Giberson; a step-brother, Mark (Rachael) Heffington; a niece, Lauren (Cullen) King; a nephew, Logan Malone; and four nieces and nephews, Jayda, Skylar, Braxton, and Caleb.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Malone.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois.

Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown, Illinois with full Military Rites.

Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Calhoun Ambulance.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.gresskallalandschaaf.com