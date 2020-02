BETHALTO — Dr. Lyndel R. Matthews, DVM, died at 7:50 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at The Villas of Holly Brook in East Alton.

Visitation is Sunday, Feb. 23, 2-5 p.m., at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home with funeral Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.