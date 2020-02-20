BETHALTO — Dr. Lyndel Ray Matthews, DVM, age 86 of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1933 in Blodgett, Missouri, the son of Elmo and Mary (Stagner) Matthews. He married Gloria Jatho at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Waterloo, Illinois, on Feb. 27, 1954. She survives.

Dr. Matthews served our country honorably in the US Navy as a Corpsman during the Korean War and after discharge, attended University of Illinois, earning DVM in 1960. He practiced small animal medicine and was the owner of Rosewood Pet Hospital for 51 years before retiring in 2014. His love of animals was only matched by his love of farming, where he could be found on his days off. He was a life member of American Veterinary Medical Association and a former member of Jaycee's, Kiwanis, Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Jonah Matthews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Funeral mass will be on Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 5A's or masses at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.