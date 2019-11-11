EDWARDSVILLE — Lynn D. Abernathy, age 67, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side. Lynn was born in Wood River, Illinois, on Dec. 6, 1951, the son of the late Linus Fredrick Abernathy and Hope Laverne (Farmer) Abernathy.

Lynn married Michele (Roderick) Abernathy on July 8, 1972, in Alton, Illinois.

Besides his wife, Lynn is survived by their three children, Chad Abernathy and wife Jill, Rachele Amish and husband John, and Jeremy Abernathy and wife Alyssa; four grandchildren, Madison, Kiersten and Gabriele Abernathy, and Mackinnon Amish; and one brother, Dayne Abernathy, and wife Nancy.

Lynn was an executive vice president at France Mechanical Corporation working there for 44 years. He loved the Lake of the Ozarks and had a big passion for power boating. Lynn was a past board member for East Alton/Wood River School District, YMCA and the Madison County Community Board. He also served as Vocational Tech Advisor at Lewis and Clark Community College. Lynn was a multiple-year recipient of the North American Contractor of the Year award from ConocoPhillips. He was a member of Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 16, with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to or Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements.