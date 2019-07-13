LYNN MARSHALL

ALTON — Lynn M. Marshall, age 81, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 12, 2019 in Jerseyville, from complications due to ALS. She was born on February 5, 1938 in Alton, to Theodore and Mildred Menard. Lynn graduated from Alton High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Lynn was the proud mother of her only son for 18 years before experiencing the joy again with the birth of her daughter. After spending a few years as a stay at home mom, Lynn started her career as a substitute teacher in Alton. She then spent 16 years at Grafton Elementary before her retirement where she touched many children's lives with her nurturing and compassionate ways. Lynn's true passions in life besides raising her children were cooking and writing poetry. She loved the enjoyment her poetry brought to others and her collection exceeds 300 pieces that she wrote for family and friends over the years. Lynn was also a talented seamstress in her early years and loved to cook and entertain. She was known for taking care of others and putting their needs above her own. She cherished her friendships and always looked forward to getting together with the girls in "The Birthday Club".

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Malcolm. She is survived by and was the loving mother of David Marshall (Lisa) of Alton, and Jennifer Ruckman (Chris) of O'Fallon, MO and deeply cherished her two granddaughters Sydney Marshall and Mackenzie Ruckman. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Visitation will continue at Gent Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com