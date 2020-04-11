BETHALTO — Lynn D. Unterbrink, 92, passed away 8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Fountain View Memory Center in Granite City, Illinois.

Born Sept. 7, 1927 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Albert and Elfleda (Short) Unterbrink.

A U.S. Marine Corps, World War II veteran, he graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, with a Master's Degree in Social Work working at various schools. He was a long-time volunteer at "Friends Indeed" in Springfield, Illinois.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda (Jim) Nelson of Lakewood, Colorado, and Cathy Ross of Springfield; four grandchildren, Megan Youkin, Andrew Nelson, Lauren Shelley, Hannah Ross; three great-grandchildren, Lucy Yoiukin, Isla Rigoni and Charlotte Youkin; brother, Ray Unterbrink of Midland, Texas; sister, Joyce Hutchens; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents; brother, Milton Unterbrink, sisters, Ruth Volz and Esther Hazen; and granddaughter, Hilary Ross preceded in death.

In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated.

Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.