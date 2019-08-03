MOTHER M. INGEBORG

ALTON — Mother M. Ingeborg was born on May 16, 1926, in Berlin, Germany, Diocese of Berlin. After the difficult years of the war, she completed nurse's training in St. Francis Hospital in Berlin before entering the Congregation in Thuine, Germany, on April 2, 1948. She began the Novitiate on October 4, 1948, and two years later made her First Profession. In May of 1952, she was transferred to the United States, where she consecrated herself to the Lord in Perpetual Profession on September 17, 1955. With joy and gratitude, she celebrated her Golden Jubilee on October 16, 1999, and, ten years later, her Diamond Jubilee, both in Alton.

After her First Profession, Mother M. Ingeborg worked for two years in nursing, laboratory work, and parish work in Ostercappeln, Bad Essen, Bremen-Oslebshausen, Bad Pyrmont, and Herford. After her transfer to the United States, she studied for four years at Saint Louis University to acquire a degree in Medical Technology. For the next fourteen years, she supervised the Laboratory at Saint Anthony's Hospital in Alton. In May of 1970, she was appointed Novice Directress of the American Province, returning to Saint Louis University to earn a Master's Degree in Moral and Pastoral Theology. She performed this service until August of 1984 when she accepted the appointment as Provincial Superior of the American Province. She was appointed to two subsequent terms as Provincial Superior, and then continued to serve two more terms as a Provincial Councilor and as the Director of Ongoing Formation.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the wake service at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Chapel of St. Francis Convent. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Chapel of St. Francis Convent with Bishop Thomas John Joseph Paprocki as celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials can be made to The Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

Condolences may be made online at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home