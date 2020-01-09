ALTON — Sister M. Wencesla Rieger, 94, died at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Francis Convent Infirmary in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on March 29, 1925, in Weigelsdorf, Kreis Reichenbach, Germany, the daughter of Joseph Rieger and Magda (Roesler) Rieger; both deceased.

Sister entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in 1950 at the Motherhouse in Thuine, Germany. She made her First Profession of Vows in 1953, at the Motherhouse. On April 1, 1954, she was transferred to the United States. She made her Final Profession of Vows in 1957, at the Provincial House in Alton. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2002, and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, both at the Provincial House in Alton.

Sister worked in the kitchen from 1953 to 1954 in Schwagstorf, the Motherhouse in Thuine, and Borkum, all in Germany. After her transfer to the United States in 1954, she worked for 37 years in the kitchen at Saint Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She then worked for two years in the refectory at St. Francis Convent, Alton. In 1993, she was transferred to St. Sixtus Convent in Hastings, Nebraska, where she cooked for the Sisters.

In 2006, she returned to Alton to be an Adoration Sister. She also assisted, as much her health allowed, in the convent kitchen.

Sister M. Wencesla is survived by one sister; Theresia Wehmeyer, in Algermissen, Germany; and a niece and a nephew. Sister's relatives reside in Germany.

The Visitation is on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Wake Service at 7:30 p.m., at the Convent Chapel of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George in Alton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Convent Chapel.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

Condolences and guestbook may be found at www.staten-fine.com.