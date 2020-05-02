Mabel Rench
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mabel Grace "Mabes" Rench was born on May 1, 2016 in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, and passed away peacefully April 29, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia with her parents by her side. She is the beloved daughter of Caleb and Katie Rench. She is also survived by her sister, Lucy Claire Rench; her grandparents, Mark and Yoland Plunkett and Mark and Diane Rench; her great-grandmother, Earlene Rench; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her "Sunday Night Dinner" family. She will be deeply missed by all. Mabel Grace loved her dogs, books and being outside with her family. A private service will be held at the Church of St. Therese in Chesapeake, Virginia, and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Edmarc Hospice for Children. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

