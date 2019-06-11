CLARK
Mable "Marie" Clark, 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Friday, June 14 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon with Reverend Charles West officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Granite City A.P.A. and may be accepted at the funeral home.