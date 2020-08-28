1/1
Mafalda LeFors
WOOD RIVER — Mafalda P. LeFors, 92, passed away 4:32 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Integrity Healthcare of Smithton.

Born November 27, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Pasquale and Vincenza (Viglione) Granito.

She retired after many years of being a bank manager in Maryland.

She married Durward LeFors, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Ronald (Patty) LeFors in Texas; daughters, Janne Crew of East Alton, Leslie LeFors of Frederick, Maryland; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and a sister, Violet Juzelenos of Catonsville, Maryland.

Her parents, husband, brother Gabriel Granito and six sisters preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, August 31 at Holy Angels Parish Church in Wood River. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
