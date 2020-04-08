ROXANA — Born Edith Margaret Wingerter on May 28th, 1950, to parents Roy and Edith Wingerter. Maggie, as she was known to all, grew up attending Roxana, Illinois, schools along with her big brother Alan. Soon after high school, she met the love of her life Steve Gross.

They married in 1973 and had two children, first Brandy and then Zachary. She spent her favorite years working for the Mississippi Lime Company, where she grew lifelong friendships, and took pride in her work.

Often referred to their as "the human computer" by colleagues, she was a Dean's List student, a fierce bowler (alongside many of her Mississippi Lime buddies), and had a passion for bingo, as instilled to her by her great late "Aunt Lala" where she developed several great friendships as well. Known to all as the sweetest lady out there, she made it very easy to be liked and loved. Generous, kind, and loving she was just a wonderful human being to be around.

It was all but impossible not to be charmed in her presence. In the later years of her life, as medical complications stacked one on top of another, there was only one word to describe her. Resilient. Though fragile to the touch, parts of this woman were made of steel. To watch her smile her way through what could, and has, brought down so many others instilled respect in all who knew her. She always looked to smile, no matter how much pain. Her kindness, sweetness, and resilience is an example to us all. She made us all proud.

She will be a cherished memory to many. We will miss her heart. We will miss her smile. We will miss her soul.