BUNKER HILL — Malvern "Mook" Walter Allen, 93, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at his residence on Friday, June 5, 2020.

He was born April 7, 1927, in Wood River, Illinois, to Ernest L. Allen, Sr. and Ellen R. (Reed) Allen. He married Helen Marie (Burns) Allen on Sept. 12, 1953 in Shipman, Illinois.

He was an environmental engineer for USDA. Malvern was a member of the American Legion of Bunker Hill.

He is survived by his spouse, Helen Marie Allen of Bunker Hill; children, Michael (Joan) Allen, Kathleen (Mark) Knetzer, Theresa (David) Bryan, Denise (James) Davis, John (Bonnie) Allen, Joan (Jerry) Flarity, and Richard (Leann) Allen; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; also siblings, Elizabeth Diel, Joyce Rakers, Ernest "Jack" Allen, Jr, Levida Hileman, Arthur "Ace" Allen and James Allen.

Malvern was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, William Allen, Robin Allen and Ernestine Baker.

Public services will be held at a later date.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, IL is in charge of the arrangements.