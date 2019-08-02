MARCELLA DAVIS

ALTON — Marcella Davis, 95, died at 7:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville. She was born Sept. 7, 1923 in Baxter Springs, Kansas the daughter of the late Roy and Lorene (Cokenour) Surber.

She retired as assistant manager of the officer's club at the naval training station in Orlando, Florida. She was a member of the Bethalto Church of God, the Red Hat Society and past treasurer for the Democratic Precinct Committee women.

Surviving are two daughters, Janet Lunsford of Elsah, Illinois and Marsha Scheibel (Kent) of Edwardsville and one son, David Akers of Orlando, 10 grandchildren, Gary Kehrer, Jason Lunsford (Jen), James Scheibel, Jennifer Zinschlag, Edward Akers II (Donna), Tom Akers (Rachel), Kimberly Brady, Wesley Akers (Debbie), Belinda Balek (Joe) and Lisa Butler, 25 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and six half brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Akers, one son, Edward Akers, one grandchild, one great grandchild, one brother, Donald Surber, six half-brothers and sisters, and her former husband, Louis Arthur Akers.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois with Pastor Dennis Laughlin Officiating. Memorials may be made to the Madison County Humane Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com