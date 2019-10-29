GODFREY — Marcella Koprivica, 95, formerly of East Alton, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on July 17, 1924, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late George and Lillian (Hale) Russell. She married Eugene Koprivica on July 18, 1942, in Kirkwood, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on May 31, 2014. Survivors include a daughter, Susan Sheeran (Raymond) of Verona, Wisconsin; two sons, Eugene Koprivica (Carol) of Wood River, Illinois, and George Koprivica (Lorene) of Godfrey, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A homemaker, Marcella enjoyed gardening and taking trips with her husband. In retirement, Marcella and her husband rehabbed homes.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home.

