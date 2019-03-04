MARCELLA KUEHNEL

JERSEYVILLE — Marcella (Myers) Kuehnel, 84, died at 10:05 p.m. on March 3, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born on April 4, 1934 in Jersey County, Illinois to George and Mabel (Jones) Myers.

She married Thomas R. Kuehnel on Dec. 16, 1950. They shared 68 years of marriage before his passing on Jan. 7, 2019.

Marcella worked in housekeeping at Jerseyville Hospital for over 25 years. She was voted in as Jerseyville Township Clerk on April 3, 1973, which was her 39th birthday. She was the first woman ever to be elected to this position and received the most votes. She was re-elected for this position in 1977 and again in 1981. She then ran as Jersey Township Trustee in 1985, and then was elected as Town Clerk in 1989, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2005 and 2009. On June 11, 2012, she retired from the township after 39 years.

She enjoyed spending time with family, taking pictures, painting, putting together puzzles, reading, and singing to her grandchildren at bedtime. She also enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of the Jerseyville Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her children, Diana Scoggins of Jerseyville, Connie (Mike) Collins of Jerseyville, daughter-in-law, Patricia Kuehnel of Alton, Illinois; siblings, Rev. Clyde (Virginia) Myers of Cottage Hills, Illinois Wanda (Theron) Ridenbark of Jerseyville; grandchildren, Kenneth Dooley, Katie Merritt, Laura Beth Kuehnel, Tabitha Randolph, Richard Scoggins, and her namesake, Marci Collins; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Richard Kuehnel; son-in-law Randall Scoggins; brothers Donald Myers and Francis "Frank" Myers; and sister Shirley Reynolds.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7 at Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville at 2 p.m. with Rev. Clyde Shaw officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerseyville Township or BJC Hospice.