BRUSSELS — Marcella M. Menke, 87, passed away at 4:29 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1932 in Brussels, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Arnold) Pohlman.

Marcella married Raymond Menke on Nov. 17, 1956 in Brussels. He preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2014.

She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels where she served on the Altar Society, a member of the Library Board and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved stitching and crafts.

Marcella is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Don Moennig and Peggy and Dave Weiner; four grandchildren and their spouses, Jill and Ben Rose, Kyle and Natalie Weiner, Bryan and Jenny Weiner, and Allison Moennig; and four great grandchildren, Kody, Claire, Lucas and Lila.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Leo Pohlman, and a sister, Alice Creamer.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brussels.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Brussels.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Mary's School or family's choice.

