Marcella Sands

ALTON — Marcella M. Sands, 91, of Alton, Illinois, born Oct. 8, 1928 in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Lila and Clarence Vaughn; passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois, with her family by her side holding her hand until the very end.

Marcella was a secretary with the Alton School District from 1977 to 1991, retiring to a peaceful life out on their 10-acre wildlife preserve in Fosterburg, Illinois.

She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, crossword puzzles and watching the birds and critters from the back deck.

On March 15, 1951 she married Rollin Eugene Sands (Gene) in Denver, Colorado, with the Rev. J.B. Miller officiating. Her sister, Nelma and brother, Marshall witnessed the big event.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Rollin (Gene); children, Marsha Harmon (Danny) of Taylorville, Illinois, Kim McCormick (Bernell) of Chandler, Arizona, and Stephen Sands (Joan Albers) of Alton, Illinois; one brother, Duane Vaughn (Carol) of Payette, Idaho; numerous nieces and nephews; along with two grandchildren.

A sister, Nelma Smith and a brother, Marshall Vaughn predeceased her.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com. Per her request, cremation rites are being accorded.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID 19 restrictions.

Memorials are suggested to the Watershed Nature Center, 1591 Tower Ave. Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025.

The family wishes to gratefully acknowledge Dr. David Harmon and the incredibly loving and caring staff at BJC Hospice; Robings Manor and their amazingly loving and caring staff. Without these people and organizations, we would have been lost.

It takes a special person to work with the elderly and dying and we were very fortunate to have so many of such people.

Rest in peace, Mom! We will miss your calm, quiet demeanor and endless love, but our memories of you will be cherished forever. We love you!!