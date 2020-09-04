TEXAS — Marcella Wilson, 94, passed away at 2:28 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her daughter's home in Grapevine, Texas.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1925 in Alton, Illinois, the eldest daughter of the late George and Cratta (Harlan) McCann. She married William W. Wilson on Sept. 1, 1946, at Upper Alton Baptist Church and spent 64 years with the love of her life.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Margaret Wilson, of Evanston, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Randall Treadwell of Grapevine, Texas; three grandchildren, Joanne Chatlos, Jennifer Berry, and Brian Wilson; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Wilson; an infant son, Daniel W. Wilson; sisters, Verla Peal and Birdella Barnes; and a brother, Melvin McCann.

Marcella graduated from Alton High School in January 1943 and later attended Lewis and Clark Community College.

A seventy-plus year member of Upper Alton Baptist Church, Jewell Circle; an active member of Ordwaf Eastern Star; a Daughter of the Nile of Al Sihah Temple #29; a member of the Snappy Stepper Patrol and Crafty Ladies; a Jesterette of Illi Ives #28; a volunteer at the

Caravan Shop for many years; an election judge; and a member of the UPP-A-TEE chapter of the Red Hat Society.

Marcella served as church secretary of Upper Alton Baptist Church for 18 years. She then moved to be President of the AltWood Credit Union for eight years having achieved the Certified Credit Union Executive status. She retired in 1989.

Marcella was an avid reader and loved crafting.

Due to the virus, a memorial service will be arranged in the future.

Memorials are suggested to Upper Alton Baptist Church.