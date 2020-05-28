BETHALTO — Marcia Rae Bacus, 65, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 19, 1955, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Floyd and Reta (Miller) Albers. Marcia married Edward Bacus in Wood River, Illinois, he survives. Marcia was a member of Vaughn Hill Church of Christ. She was fun to be around, liked to gamble, shooting and deer hunting. Along with her husband, Edward; she is survived by her mother, Reta; son, Sam (Whitney) Walker of Bethalto; a step-son, Derek (Gina) Walker of Meadowbrook, Illinois; two grandchildren, Avery and Paige Walker; a brother, Bruce (Denise) Albers of East Alton; and three special nieces, Stacie (Ron) Eastham of Alton, Breanne (Zach) Botterbush of Godfrey, Illinois, and Katherine Ross of Alton; and two nephews, Caleb and Seth Albers. Marcia was preceded in death by her father, Floyd. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.