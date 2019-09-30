ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Marcia Carroll Peters-Kirby, 82, of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, passed away Sept. 28 2019.

Marcia was the oldest of four children: David, Stephen, and Kathleen, of Robert and Edith Peters of Kokomo, Indiana. Marcia is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary. Marcia and Gary married in March 1970 and blended their family, five children, Cindy Bowman, Suzanne (Terry) Tiller, Valerie Kirby, Melinda Frey, Dean Kirby.

Marcia grew up in Kokomo. She earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University and graduate degree from Ball State. Marcia began her teaching career in Kokomo. Marcia relocated in 1966 to Wood River, Illinois to be closer to her parents. She was hired as an English teacher by Roxana high school where she taught until her retirement in 1992.

Marcia enjoyed 27 years of retirement. She loved reading, spending time with grandkids, friends, cooking, shopping on QVC, and traveling. Marcia's love of reading and teaching carried over to her grandkids. She taught several how to read before they started school and like their grandmother developed a passion for reading. Marcia was involved with several social clubs. She was a "lifetime" member of Beta Sigma Phi, Red Hat Ladies, and TOPS. Throughout the years she made deep friendships with many of the ladies. Marcia's hobby was cooking and she loved reading cook books. Marcia and Gary were able to travel to many places in the U.S. and abroad.

Marcia was loved by many. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend to many; she will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband Gary; four daughters and one son; many grandchildren and nephews; her sister Kathleen (Julius) Gribou, of San Antonio, Texas; and sisters-in-law Carol Peters, of Houston, Texas; and Joyce Kirby, of Moro, Illinois.

Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 4 at Paynic Funeral home from 11 a.m. until services begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cedarhurst, Meridian, and Vitas, for their care and support.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.