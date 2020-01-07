GLEN CARBON — Mardell Yvonne McDaniel, age 78 of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born Aug. 7, 1941 in Joliet, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Mardell married Ray Glenn McDaniel on Feb. 27, 1965. Together they had two daughters, Dana and Karla. She was a great homemaker and loved spending time with her family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling.

She was a member of New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Glenn McDaniel; her parents, Gordon and Mae Elizabeth (nee Glover) Konicek; and a sister and her husband, Beverly and Earl Eipers.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dana (Rick) Echelmeyer of St. Peters, Missouri, and Karla (Brian) Hohlt of Glen Carbon; seven grandchildren, Carson, Mallory, Delaney and Gary Echelmeyer, and Kasey, Lindsey and Addison Hohlt; two sisters-in-law, Connie (David) Meador of Nashville, Tennessee, and Nancy Clinton of Cookeville, Tennessee; also, numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon.

Memorial service will be at noon at church with Dr. Penelope Barber officiating. Private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri, where she will be laid to rest by her late husband.

Memorials may be made to New Bethel United Methodist Church or the Glen Carbon EMS and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.