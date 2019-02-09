CAULK
GILLESPIE — Margaret Caulk, 81, of Gillespie, Illinois, died in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at 9:37 a.m. Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 15 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Gillespie, with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating. Burial will be at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.