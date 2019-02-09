Obituary
Print

Margaret Caulk


CAULK

GILLESPIE — Margaret Caulk, 81, of Gillespie, Illinois, died in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at 9:37 a.m. Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 15 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 5 until 8 p.m. Funeral services are Saturday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Gillespie, with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating. Burial will be at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral Home
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
(217) 839-2154
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
