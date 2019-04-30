MARGARET DUNGAN

ALTON — Margaret R. Dungan, age 77, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Evergreen Assisted Living in Alton, Illinois.

She was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Alton, the daughter of Walter and Theresa (Zigrang) Brown. She had been a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church for many years.

Margaret retired from Challenge Unlimited where she had touched many lives. She enjoyed watching birds eating at her bird feeders. Her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three children and a son-in-law, Joseph Dungan of Jerseyville, Illinois, Timothy Dungan of Orlando, Florida, and Ann and Dan Hiebert of Godfrey, Illinois; a brother, Charles Brown; and three grandchildren, Ashlan Wilkins, Madeline Wilkins, and Ethan Wilkins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Walter Brown; a sister-in-law, Susan Brown; and a grandson, Christopher Dungan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to Challenge Unlimited, 4 Emma L. Kaus Ln., Alton, IL 62002.

Condolences may be made online at www.staten-fine.com