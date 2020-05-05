Margaret L. Gravemann, age 88, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born in Alton, Illinois, on May 3, 1932 to Alphonse and Mary Joyce (nee Rathgeb). Margaret was married to Ralph Gravemann for 64 years. She worked with her husband at their photography business for most of their time together. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Margaret is survived by her children, Pam (Michael) Manion, Kevin (Rhonda) Gravemann, and Lisa Pluhar; her grandsons, Justin Manion, and Edward (Lainey) Pluhar, III; a sister-in-law, Beverly Joyce; and a brother-in-law, Edward (Janet) Graveman. She will be dearly missed by many other family members, friends and the staff at Delmar Gardens of O'Fallon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Gravemann; her parents, Alphonse (Mary) Joyce; two brothers, Leon (Dorothy) Joyce, and Lester Joyce; five sisters, Virginia (Henry) Wells, Elizabeth (Edward) Ortbals, Anna (Delbert) McDaniel, Esther (Robert) McGhee, and Alfreida (Jerome) Ortbals; and a sister-in-law, Ruth (Dale) Long; Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made out in Margaret's name to a charity of the donor's choice. To share a memory of Margaret or leave a special message please visit www.newcomerstlouis.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 5 to May 6, 2020.