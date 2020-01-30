Margaret Harris (1947 - 2020)
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL
62010
(618)-377-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
LoveJoy United Church
Wood River, IL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
LoveJoy United Church
Wood River, IL
Obituary
ALTON — Margaret Jane Harris, 72, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Alton on Oct. 1, 1947, the daughter of Earl and Delores (Martin) Mundell. She married Nelson E. "Pawpaw" Harris in Alton on Nov. 11, 1966. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2019.

Margaret was a member of the College Ave. Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, before becoming a member of the LoveJoy United Church in Wood River, Illinois. She loved to cook, go shopping and go to yard sales. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Jill (Al) Goewey of Alton and Steven Harris of Alton; four grandchildren, Drew (Kimberlee) Belchik, Amanda Belchik, Cole Harris and Seth Harris; and a great-grandson, Paxton.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Mila Jane Belchik.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., at LoveJoy United Church in Wood River. Pastor Daniel Ervin will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to The and/or The American Diabetes Association.

Memorials may be made to The and/or The American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Telegraph from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
