GRANITE CITY — Margaret Mary Hellrich, nicknamed Meaux, 58, of Granite City, Illinois sadly passed away on August 28, 2020.

Burial will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery in St. Charles, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Opportunities, 1510 Seventh St., Granite City, IL 62040. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements; visit www.irwinchapel.com.