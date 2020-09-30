1/1
Margaret Hindelang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Margaret Mae Hindelang born Jan. 20, 1918 died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the age 102.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents, C.T. "Bing" Morrow and Anna (Sackman) Morrow; her brother, Paul; sisters, Kathleen and Betty; and her youngest son, Richard.

She is survived by three children, Sharley Hindelang, James Hindelang, and Mary Hindelang; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie; Margaret's grandchildren, Anna, Jeff, Craig and Brian; great grandchildren, Darrin Dannielle, Sarah, Sadye, Taylor, Stephen, Ben and Jake; and one great-great grandchild.

Margaret was a great cook and enjoyed being with family and playing cards (Bridge and Canasta). She enjoyed the VP Airshow and the symphony.

Her past six years were spent at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home where she was visited often by her family and well taken care of by everyone there.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hayner Public Library.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved