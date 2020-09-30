Margaret Hindelang

JERSEYVILLE — Margaret Mae Hindelang born Jan. 20, 1918 died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the age 102.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents, C.T. "Bing" Morrow and Anna (Sackman) Morrow; her brother, Paul; sisters, Kathleen and Betty; and her youngest son, Richard.

She is survived by three children, Sharley Hindelang, James Hindelang, and Mary Hindelang; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie; Margaret's grandchildren, Anna, Jeff, Craig and Brian; great grandchildren, Darrin Dannielle, Sarah, Sadye, Taylor, Stephen, Ben and Jake; and one great-great grandchild.

Margaret was a great cook and enjoyed being with family and playing cards (Bridge and Canasta). She enjoyed the VP Airshow and the symphony.

Her past six years were spent at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home where she was visited often by her family and well taken care of by everyone there.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hayner Public Library.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.