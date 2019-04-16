MAGARET HINKLE

ALHAMBRA — Margaret Anne Hinkle, 80, passed away 6:15 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hitz Memorial Home.

Born on Aug. 25, 1938 in South Roxana, Illinois, she was the daughter of William and Josephine (Gascho) Hanfelder.

Surviving are a son, Charles (Angela) Hinkle of East Alton, Illinois; grandchildren, Jonathan Hinkle, Desiree and Dakota Ferrari; brothers, Charles (Sonja) Hanfelder of East Alton, Joseph Hanfelder of Bethalto, Illinois; sisters, Alice Schuessler of Springfield, Missouri, Rita (James) Sutton of South Roxana, Gladys Abernathy of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Phyllis (Dale) Noble of Wood River, Illinois; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Hinkle; brothers, Kenneth, Arthur and Robert Hinkle; and sisters, Helen Perry, Doris Stille and Kathryn Smith.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Michael Flatt will officiate.

Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park in Swansea, Illinois

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River..