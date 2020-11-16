1/
Margaret Leadicker
JERSEYVILLE — Margaret Leadicker, 96, died at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

She was born June 7, 1924 in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of the late Fred and Anna Mae (Bevill) Henson Sr.

In Dec. of 1940 she married Marvin F. Leadicker and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2014.

Surviving are three daughters, Gaye Ann Leadicker-Bloyd (Kenneth) of East Prairie, Missouri, Karen Monroe (David) of Buena Vista, Colorado, and Rene' Leadicker-Farley (Bluford) of Godfrey, Illinois; along with four grandchildren, William Hatcher (Kim), Toi Hatcher, Sonya Unverzagt and Angie Burns (Ronald).

Besides her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter, Zoey Unverzagt; four brothers, Robert Henson, Johnny Henson, Fred Henson Jr., and Bill Henson; and one sister, Betty Jean Davis.

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Reverend Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
