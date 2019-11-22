GODFREY — Margaret Anne Macias, 77, died at 2:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at Willow Rose Nursing and Rehab in Jerseyville. Born Aug. 17, 1942 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Orville and Lorene (Baldridge) Thies.

She was a homemaker but had worked at Sears in Alton as well as for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. In Dec. 1978 she married Joseph Macias in Alton. He survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Keiser Voas of Cumberland, Rhode Island and Kathy Keiser Boullie of Oak Ridge, Tennesse; several grandchildren; three brothers, John Thies, David Thies and Michael Thies; and a sister, Mary McConathy.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton and will continue from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Senior Services Plus and Feed the Need. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.