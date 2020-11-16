JERSEYVILLE — Margaret (Margie) Eileen (Bray) McIntyre, 95, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1924, in East Alton, Illinois.

Margie was one of 10 children born to the late John Thomas and Edna Mary (Edwards) Bray.

After graduating from Jersey Community High School, she worked as an operator for the Jerseyville Telephone Company.

She never lost her love of talking on the phone!

On June 29, 1946 (at 7am!), Margie married Leon Gerald McIntyre, and they were blessed with six children and 16 grandchildren.

Gerald passed away the day after their 50th wedding anniversary, June 30, 1996.

For many years, Margie volunteered as a substitute teacher at the Catholic schools, Holy Ghost and St. Francis in Jerseyville, Illinois, and St. John's in Carrollton, Illinois.

This was a job about which she was dedicated and forever passionate.

One of her former students summed it up nicely, "Best surprise ever when you went to school and found out she was your substitute! It was like having Grandma for the day!"

Margie served as a proud member of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

She was admitted into the DAR in 1970, celebrating her 50th year as a member this year.

She was also very active with the local Center for Autism and the local CASA network

(Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).

She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. Always projecting a positive outlook along with that beautiful smile.

Margie loved her family, her community, and of course, her music! Many lives were enriched by knowing her. She will be missed.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Theresa McIntyre of Tampa, Florida; three daughters and a son-in-law, Cindy Thornburg of Springfield, Missouri, Melissa Church of Jerseyville, also Amanda and Michael Bane of Springfield; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda McIntyre of Golden Eagle, Illinois; 15 Grandchildren; 24 Great-Grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert and Joy Bray, and James Bray all of Jerseyville; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald "Jerry" McIntyre; a daughter, Sarah Jane McIntyre; a granddaughter, Rachel (McIntyre) Gettings; a son-in-law, Joseph Thornburg; a brother, John Bray; and six sisters, Edna Mary Cook, Lois Bray, Helen Seago, Katie Bleicher, Doris Shaw and Jeannie Miller.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, with Fr. Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville.

