JERSEYVILLE — Margaret Augusta Mitchell, age 92, peacefully passed away on Aug. 4, 2019 while a resident at Jerseyville Manor, Jerseyville, Illinois. She was born in Alton on July 25, 1927 to Ottawa Lyons Moore who was married to Squire Moore. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Thomas E Mitchell Sr.; and a brother, Jim Moore.

Margaret attended the Alton Public Schools. She was an active member of St. James Baptist Church and sang in the choir. Later she became a member of the Open Door Fellowship congregation also in Alton. As a young woman she was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Stars. She taught Bible study classes and received her Evangelist license. She took her license seriously and would share her knowledge of the Bible and her deep, sustaining faith in God. She enjoyed spending time visiting those who were hospitalized or in nursing homes.

While Alzheimer's took away much of her independence, she enjoyed a very active social life as a resident of United Methodist Village in Godfrey. Confusion did not take away her sense of happiness and her acknowledgement that God was with her. After a number of years there, Margaret was moved to Jerseyville Manor.

Margaret is survived by her four children: Thomas E. Mitchell Jr., MD, Earl Mitchell, Jeannetta Mitchell and Bennetta Wagner (Anthony); daughter-in-law, Autumn Mitchell; five grandsons: Anthony Wagner II (Joann), Myles Wagner (Kourtney), David Mitchell, Dwight Mitchell (Susana), Geoffrey Mitchell; five granddaughters: Tiffany Mitchell, MD, Kirstie Mitchell, Samantha Mitchell, Michaela Mitchell, Sierra Mitchell; four great grandchildren: Myles Wagner II, Isaiah Wagner, Ella Wagner, Sophia Mitchell; nephews: Stephen Mitchell, Ronald Mitchell; niece LaVonna Mitchell Duff; and a number of cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 2016 Belle St, Alton.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.