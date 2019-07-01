MONAHAN

GODFREY — Margaret E. Monahan, 97, died at 12:22 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Jerseyille Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois. Born May 22, 1922 in Bowling Green, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Riley and Lena (Merideth) Wilson.

Mrs. Monahan was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. She had an entrepreneur spirit. She sold real estate, owned a bridal shop, had rental property and retired as the office manager of Print Design in 1987. On Feb. 18, 1947 she married William Monahan in Alton. He preceded her in death on May 8, 1968.

Surviving is a daughter, Mary Kay Brown (Larry) of Edwardsville, Illinois, and a son, Michael Monahan (Amy) of Godfrey, Illinois, five grandchildren, Matt Brown (Chris), Ryan Brown (Jen), Molly Deist (Steven), Scott Monahan (Maggie), and Patrick Monahan (Krista), 11 great grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, Evan, Jacob, and Katie Brown, Greta, Hildi, and Margo Deist, William, Jack and Charlotte Monahan. Along with her parents and husband, William, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Holmes who was killed in action on Normandy Beach. The family would like to thank the dedicated and caring staff at Jerseyville Manor for their excellent care.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Those serving as pallbearers will be Matt Brown, Ryan Brown, Scott Monahan, Patrick Monahan, Steven Deist, and Nathan Brown. Memorials may be made to the or St. Ambrose Catholic Church.