SUNSET HILLS — Margaret Patricia Rocklage-Saunders (née Norton) died peacefully at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 2019, in Sunset Hills, Missouri at the age of 80.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Max Saunders; child, Stephen Rocklage; grandchildren, Mitch Schwartz, Zac Schwartz; great-grandchildren Blake Schwartz, Naomi Schwartz, Izabella Schwartz; and siblings, Donald Norton of Alton, Illinois, and Richard Norton of Champaign, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Rocklage; daughter Peggy Ann Schwartz; and parents, Edmund C Norton, Margaret Walter Norton.

Patricia was born on March 27, 1939 in Alton to the late Edmund and Margaret Norton.

She graduated from St. Johns School of Nursing in 1960. She worked at St. John's Mercy Hospital where she was caring for her late husband's father Henry Rocklage. She married Raymond John Rocklage on May 18, 1963. Raymond passed away Nov. 2, 2004 after 41 years of marriage. She met her second husband Max Saunders, who was a widower, in the fall of 2007. She married Max on March 29, 2008; they were married almost 11 years.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with family, watching soap operas and had a dedicated sweet tooth. Some of her hobbies included golf, bowling and playing cards with girlfriends. She was talented at many things, but what most stood out about Patricia was her ability to see the good in everyone.

Patricia was an active and dedicated member of the St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church and was a volunteer nurse at St. John's Mercy Hospital for 17 years.

Per Patricia's wishes she was cremated and a memorial service will be held in her honor on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m.

The service will be at St. Catherine Laboure, 9740 Sappington Rd, St. Louis, Missouri, 63128.

There will be a reception and lunch held after the memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sisters of Mercy Nursing Scholarship Fund C/o Catherine's Residence, 2039 N Geyer Rd, St. Louis 63131 or a .

Condolences can be emailed to [email protected]