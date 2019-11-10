BETHALTO — Margaret M. Rowden, 94, passed away at 3:00 pm Friday November 8, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on August 20, 1925 in Jerseyville, the daughter of George and Emma (Hund) Adams.

Margaret married Claude Rowden on Oct. 2, 1947 at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton and he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 1990.

She was a member of Moro Presbyterian Church and a former member of 12th Street Presbyterian Church in Alton.

Margaret went to St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated and became a registered nurse. She was a member of T.O.P.S organization, loved traveling, gardening and homemaking, and enjoyed being a seamstress.

She also loved spending time with family and friends at their cabin at Gillespie Lake.

Margaret is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Marguerite "Peg" Dubbelde, Pamela and Alan Helmkamp, and Kathleen and Jerry Hall, all of Bethalto; five grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie) Dubbelde of San Diego, California, Michael "Alex" (Angela) Taylor of East Alton, Nadia Helmkamp of Bethalto, Emily (Chris) May of Glen Carbon, and Allison (Kevin) Frank of Shiloh; and eight great-grandchildren, Sophia and Eric Dubbelde, Lillian and Knox Taylor, Hadley and Charlotte May, and Wesley and William Frank.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Adams.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

