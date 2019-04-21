MARGERY HANKINS

GREENDFIELD — Margery Ruth Hankins, 103, of Greenfield died Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born July 10, 1915 in Greenfield to Maurice and Fay (Gary) Melvin. She married Melvin Dixon Hankins on October 27, 1937 in Greenfield.

Surviving are three daughters, Sue Hopper of League City, TX, Nancy Arebalo and Becky Columbo both of Georgetown, TX. Four grandchildren, Dane (Beth) Fricker, Susan (Bill) Lenaway, Danny (Terri) Tool, and Debra Tool. Six great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and one sister, Mary (Don)Fox of Godfrey.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, sisters, Francile Stone and Mildred Melvin, brothers, Maurice, Gary, and Garrett Lee Melvin, a grandson, Mark Fricker, and 3 sons-in-law, Michael Arebalo, Bill Hopper, and Raymond Columbo.

Marge was a farm wife and homemaker and volunteered for several organizations. She was an active member of the Greenfield United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women's Club. She was quite a lady (one of a kind) and was able to live in her own home until departing this earthly life.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral on Wednesday. Burial will follow at the Oak Wood Cemetery north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield United Methodist Church, the Greenfield Public Library or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com