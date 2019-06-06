MARGIE BOEKER

HAMEL — Margie A. Boeker, age 79 of Hamel, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her home in Hamel.

She was born on Thursday, June 29, 1939, in Highland, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Martha (nee Stille) Abert.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, 1958, at the Salem E & R Church in Alhambra, Illinois, she married Richard W. Boeker.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel.

Margie was born in Highland and grew up in Alhambra. She graduated from Highland High School, in 1957. She worked at Hamel State Bank. After her marriage she and her husband lived in Hamel. She helped her husband build thier construction business, R.W. Boeker Co. Inc, and she assisted with office work. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; her later years she spent all the time she could with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Scott R. Boeker of Hamel, daughter, Stacy R. (John) Bond of Edwardsville, Illinois, 3 grandchildren, Shelby R. (Jordan) Wedel of Hamel, Abbey M. (Tyler) Rujawitz of Alhambra, and Taylor M. Bond of Edwardsville; a great grandchild, Nash Tyler Rujawitz of Alhambra; and 3 sisters, Shirley M. Olsen of Hamel, Helen F. Beshears of Hamel, and Fern F. Scheller of Alhambra.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward H. Abert (March 12, 1973), mother, Martha W. Abert, nee Stille (Aug. 9, 1999, her husband, Richard W. Boeker (Feb. 8, 2015), a son, Kerry L. Boeker (May 2, 2017), two sisters, Betty J. Olive (June 12, 2011), and Vernette M. Hunsche (Jan 14, 2003); and two brothers, Rollin E. Abert (Jan. 27, 2005), and Russel A.O. Abert (June 16,1998).

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 7 and from 910 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.