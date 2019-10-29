BRIGHTON — Margie Delores Green, 80, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Karbers Ridge, Illinois on Sept. 17, 1939, and was the daughter of the late Aaron and Nellie (Davis) Vinyard.

After graduating from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Illinois, Margie married the love of her life, Carl Green. The two were married on Dec. 11, 1958 in Cottage Hills, Illinois, and together they were blessed with nearly 61 years of happiness with the joys of their three children.

Margie was not afraid of hard work, as she retired from Owens-Illinois Machine Shop in Godfrey as a dispatcher after more than 25 years of dedicated service. She also assisted her husband on the family farm, raking hay and being of assistance in any way possible. If not doing that, you would often find her either in her yard or at church.

She had an unshakable faith in her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She walked out her faith each day, helping others along the way. Her life was a testimony to her belief. She will always be remembered for her strong faith, strong work ethic, and her unwavering love for her family.

Surviving are her husband, Carl Green of Brighton; her three children and their spouses, Carla and Brian Craig, Steven and Melody Green, and Cindy and John "Turk" Cannon all of Brighton, Illinois. She was a proud grandmother to Cathy (Jay) Sherwood, Adam Craig (Fiance' Jana Binkley), Aleisha Cannon, Karlie Green, Dylan Green, Johnny Cannon and Addie Green. She would beam ear to ear when she spoke of her great-grandchildren, Logan, Emma and Hudson Sherwood.

She was also a sibling to Brenda Jenkins, Betty (Jim) Hawkins, Aaron (Vicky) Vinyard and Ron Vinyard; and a sister in-law to Ivan Cremeens and Jean Vinyard.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother in-law, Corena and Ivan Eby, Mary Cremeens and Bill Vinyard.

Visitation will be conducted from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa where funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Rev. John Shelton will officiate.

Burial will be in the Brighton Cemetery.

She and Carl rarely missed a Southwestern Piasa Bird athletic event, so in honor of that, memorials are suggested to the Southwestern Booster Club.

Special thank you to Dr. Jones at the Mayo Clinic, BJC Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care and Margo Hanold, caregiver.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements, and memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.