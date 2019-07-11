Margie Homm (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL
62010
(618)-377-4000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church.
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church.
Obituary
MARGIE HOMM

BETHALTO — Margie V. Homm, 89, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 3:05 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1929 in Dorsey, Illinois, the daughter of Roy and Verna (Heuer) Bertels, both preceded her in death. She married Vernon Homm in Dorsey on May 2, 1953. He also preceded her in death.

Margie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Bethalto. She was very active in the church and community of Bethalto.

She is survived by her three daughters, Marsha (Jeffery) Vore of Bethalto, Myrna Homm of St. Louis, Missouri, and Mary (Mark) Collins of Foristell, Missouri; a brother, Eugene (Delores) Bertels; four grandchildren, Layne and Ellen Vore, and Spencer and Carter Collins; three step-grandchildren, Jennifer Greer, Trisha Verstappen and Joshua Collins; two sisters-in-law, Eunice Martin and Bernice Kolb; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14 from 2-5 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue on Monday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church. Pastor Kale Hansen will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and/or BJC Hospice of Illinois.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
Published in The Telegraph from July 11 to July 12, 2019
