ALTON — Margie Mae (Vromen) McDonald, age 85, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She was born Jan. 15, 1935 in Alton, the daughter of Archie and Mary Vromen.

She married Loren Lavern McDonald on Nov. 5, 1955. He preceded her in death.

Margie loved Hershey's Kisses, white cheddar popcorn, and vanilla ice cream cones. She always loved small children and babies.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Loren (Sara) McDonald of Moro, Illinois, Randy McDonald, Tammy (Robert) Green of Brighton, Illinois, and Shawn McDonald of East Alton; 15 grandchildren, Jenifer Gross, Loren McDonald, Bobby McDonald, Mary Loftis, Brett McDonald, Stephanie Hughes, Debbie Christen, Loren Green, Scott Green, Domenique McDonald, Samuel McDonald, Cory Hay, Justin Archer, Jason Archer, Daniel Archer; 11 great-grandchildren, Sawyor Snank, Hayden Green, Eivan Archer, Luke Archer, Coy Perez, Grace Gross, Gillian Gross, Cody Lofts, Catelyn Lofts, Cameron Lofts; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Rister.

In addition to her husband, Loren; she is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Archer; and two sisters, Catherine Edgin and Viola.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Reverend Randy Butler officiating.

Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made out to Alzheimer's Association.

