Margie Smith
1929 - 2020
ROXANA — Margie Lee Smith, 90, formerly of Roxana, Illinois, passed away at 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at University Nursing & Rehabilitation in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born Nov. 27, 1929 in Wood River, Illinois, she was the daughter of Edward Frank and Chloe (Thierry) Baker.

Margie worked as an administrative assistant for Senior Services Plus for many years.

Survivors include a daughter, Lynn (Gary) Braswell of Houston, Texas; a son, Craig A. Smith of Wood River; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kent E. Smith; and her brother, Donald Baker.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private, with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
